'Points then pints': 23 memorable photos summing up Wolves' turnaround under Vitor Pereira

No-one can ever accuse 2024/25 of being boring, as Wolves battled relegation and disciplinary issues before sacking Gary O'Neil and enjoying a resurgence under Vitor Pereira.

They eventually avoided relegation with ease and from mid-August to late May the campaign offered up plenty of images that tell the story of the season.

Gary O'Neil apologies to the home fans after Wolves' 6-2 defeat to Chelsea (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

The biggest defeat from Wolves' poor start to the season saw Chelsea batter them 6-2 at Molineux - and it was the first home game of the season.

Newcastle's Fabian Schar equalises against Wolves at Molineux from distance (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

By mid-September Wolves looked set for their first win when they were leading Newcastle, but two late goals from Fabian Schar and Harvey Barnes within five second half minutes condemned Wolves to another defeat.

Mario Lemina and Goncalo Guedes dejected as Wolves lose at Villa (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Wolves' 3-1 defeat at Villa made it five Premier League games without a win to start the season.

Matheus Cunha and Rodrigo Gomes following Wolves' loss at Brentford (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Gary O'Neil apologies to the Wolves fans after defeat at Brentford (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Wolves were destroyed on set pieces in an embarrassing 5-3 defeat at Brentford, in a scoreline that flattered Gary O'Neil's side. The Wolves fans began to turn on the head coach after this game.

Manchester City's John Stones scores a 96th minute winner against Wolves at Molineux (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Wolves thought they had earned a point at home to Manchester City until John Stones headed home the winner in the 96th minute. It was originally chalked off and then controversially awarded by VAR.