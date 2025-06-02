'No minutes': Figures reveal Wolves sit bottom of Premier League table as big clubs take the lead

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Vitor Pereira came in to steer Wolves away from the danger zone in the Premier League.

But they did it without using a single homegrown player - with the club bottom of the table when it came to giving academy talent minutes on the pitch.

When it came to handing youngsters game time - Wolves were the only club in the Premier League who failed to use a single academy graduate in a league fixture throughout the campaign.

Wolves named a handful of academy youngsters on the bench for fixtures, with Mateus Mane, Wes Okoduwa, Luke Cundle and Tom Edozie appearing in matchday sqads.

But none of them made their way onto the pitch, leaving Wolves bottom of the pile.

It was Liverpool who topped the table, as they did in the proper standings, with 6,922 minutes handed out, largely down to the fact regulars in their side were Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Man City made up the top four, with Brighton and Crystal Palace also in the top ten.

Aston Villa were in mid table, with 2,161 minutes handed out. One of the players to be handed those minutes was Jaden Philogene before he departed in January for Ipswich Town.

Only one other academy graduate featured and that was Jacob Ramsey.

And Wolves were joined down the bottom of the table by Brentford, who only gave Ryan Trevitt just eight minutes, with Everton only handed minutes to two academy graduates.