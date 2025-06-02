'I'm upset': Hwang Hee-chan opens up about Wolves struggles amid frustrating campaign

He netted just twice in 25 appearances, with most of those outings coming from the bench.

He had to play second string to the likes of Matheus Cunha and Jorgen Strand Larsen as Vitor Pereira came in to steer Wolves towards survival.

And the South Korean has opened up about how the season with has involved injuries and time out of the side, has impacted him.

He said: “For me, personally, it was not an easy season. After a good season last year, I didn’t expect it like this. I’m a little bit upset, but this situation doesn’t decrease my value, and doesn’t change what I did here before, over the four years.

“Even if I didn’t play this season, I’m still a good player and I never give up. I give everything every single day, and it’s not easy to give everything if you’re not playing, but I’m experienced and want to show them no negative vibes and try to give good vibes and positive things.

“This season I got some injuries, but injuries I can handle. When I’m injured, I try to be healthy as soon as possible. Before training I prepare everything and after I try to do everything to recover for the next day, next session.

"I hope I don’t get many injuries next season and if I’m not injured, I know I’m can really help my team a lot. I hope next season everything will be OK.”

Hwang has had four seasons at the club now - with the first campaign being a loan period before he made a permanent switch from RB Leipzig.

He is one of the more experienced players in the dressing room - and despite the fact he hasn't been able to make an impact on the field this season, he still sees himself as having a key role in the dressing room.

He added: "Whoever starts, I want to give them good vibes. I try to help the young players and influence some things. Our results have been not bad, our team spirit is amazing, we trust each other, and I think we will be better next season.

“Our team vibe is amazing, and everyone is very honest and close. We always try to help each other and push each other. I feel like I really love them, I really want to see them for a long time, that’s what I’ve felt this season. That’s why on the pitch we understand each other very well.”