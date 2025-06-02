How will West Brom's pre-season plans change ahead of 2025/26 Championship campaign?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

With Ryan Mason likely to be appointed in the coming days - eyes will then be on what takes place over pre-season and into the summer.

The transfer activity is at the top of fans' agendas, but the pre-season schedule and campaign is also a topic too.

How will Albion go about preparing for the new season and will it be different to what we have seen across the last two summers under Carlos Corberan?

Corberan's pre-season plans have differed to what Albion have experienced in the past.

The last time Albion travelled overseas for pre-season was under Steve Bruce, when they went on a trip to Portugal to prepare for the upcoming campaign.

But over the last two years, Albion have found themselves based here in England rather than heading abroad.

Some of that, certainly two years ago, could well have been down to the financial constraints under the previous ownership.

However, Corberan openly admitted that he liked to prepare for the season in the English climate, as it aided his players better.

They have spent the last two summers at England's St George's Park training base, as have some other clubs in the EFL.

But with Corberan no longer here, and a new head coach on the horizon, how will it change.

Nothing has been confirmed in terms of an Albion trip, but a return to going abroad could well be on the cards.

Albion's owners will no doubt want to start growing the club's name overseas and get them back to going on trips abroad to prepare for the season.

Whether the new head coach has a say in it may be doubtful, as plans would have to be in place already.

But it is probably safe to say that pre-seasons going forward won't just be involving behind closed doors friendlies, as has been the case for the last few years.