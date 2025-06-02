Hanwood chalk up fine away win as leaders stay perfect - Shropshire Premier round-up

Hanwood travelled to Wrockwardine looking to bite back from a disappointing home defeat by the narrowest of margins to Bylet - and did so in style.

They surged to a 7-5 victory to pocket the extra two bonus points for winning away from home.

Victory lifted Hanwood to 10th in the county's top tier with rivals in their sights a few points further up.

Big winners were chalked up by Simon Lane (21-8), Shaun Bould (21-9) and Andrew Jones (21-11) as the visitors recorded a 209-204 aggregate success.

The Wrockites have been flying high but drop to third behind Castlefields, as the two sides now sit on seven wins and two defeats this term - with Castlefields three points better off.

Fields claimed an 8-4 victory to see off an Ifton side who have caught the eye this season.

The 229-193 result saw the Oswestry men beaten for just a fourth time this term as they lost ground to Burway, who have climbed into fourth.

Castlefields had Callum Wraight's 21-5 as their best result.

South Shropshire outfit Burway are in good form and built on seven winners at Adderley with a handsome victory over St Georges to and put daylight between themselves and the Telford visitors.

Burway ran out comfortable 9-3 (233-181) victors. Russell Davies, with a 21-7 winner, was in good form as was Jesse James, with 21-9. Peter Griffiths edged a tight contest with Ian Pessall, 21-19.

Highley hosted Meole Brace one point adrift of their Shrewsbury visitors in mid-table but the hosts chalked up a 9-5 success in a high-scoring 223-206 affair to climb up to seventh.

Danny Statham saw off Nick Davies 21-8 and Dave Scriven beat Camilla Parsonage 21-10. Meole's best result was Chris Jones' 21-9 over Frank Leek.

At the summit, leaders Sir J Bayley continued their flawless league campaign with a 10-2 hammering of fourth-bottom Adderley.

A giant aggregate of 238-143 outlined the dominance with huge winners from Scott Harries (21-1), Tom Roden (21-3) and Ayden Smith (21-7).

Adderley still have a six-point buffer to Hanmer beneath them, after the Welsh side were seen off on their travels by Wem USC.

Wem bounced back from a defeat to basement side Horsehay with an 8-4 (228-189) victory with Simon Lewis and Sarah Weaver, both 21-7, in good nick. Bylet are up to sixth after their 9-3 (223-197) triumph over Horsehay, who were unable to register back-to-back successes.

A selection of midweek action on Wednesday sees Highley welcome Hanwood and Castlefields travel to Horsehay. Wrockwardine Wood welcome Burway.

Among the action on Friday night is the all Telford affair as St Georges welcome Sir J Bayley.