Former Wolves youngster linked with Manchester United as Bruno Fernandes potential replacement

Attacking midfielder Pedro Goncalves spent time at Wolves as a youngster - having arrived at the club from Valencia following youth spells in Portugal.

He played just once for Wolves in the League Cup, before signing for Famalicao in 2019.

He then moved on to Sporting Lisbon and helped current Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim to success while he was at the Portugal club.

Now, six years on from his Molineux departure the pair could be set to link up at Manchester United.

According to reports in Portugal, Goncalves, who was reportedly wanted by Aston Villa back in January, is a target for United if Fernandes leaves, with the captain being rumoured to be linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

The 26-year-old left Wolves for a small fee, but if a sell on clause was put in his deal when he left the club, Wolves could be set for a financial benefit if he is to join United.