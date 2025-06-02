Former sporting director credited with hand in key Wolves success heads north to take up role at Rangers

The former Wolves man spent eleven years at Molineux before moving on to Everton.

Now he is on the move again, heading to the SPL giants following a majority takeover at the club.

The 51-year-old said: "It’s a great honour to be joining Rangers, particularly at such an exciting moment in the club’s history.

“While there has been significant work going on in the background prior to my arrival, that naturally accelerates from today, and top of the priority list will be the appointment of a new Head Coach for our men’s first-team.

“That search has been progressing well, and the club and I look forward to bringing that to a conclusion in the coming days.

"This is a new chapter for Rangers, and while we recognise success won’t come easy, our goal is clear: we need to win.

“My focus is on delivering that, with discipline and ambition. We’ll give everything to move this club forward as quickly and sustainably as we can.”

Thelwell, who was a youth player before moving into coaching joined Wolves as academy manager, before becoming head of football development and recruitment.

He then became the sporting director in 2016, joining the board of directors before he landed a role at New York Red Bulls.

When he departed Molineux, chairman Jeff Shi credited Thelwell with helping the club develop exceptional academy teams, as well as improving the recruitment, medical and analysis departments.