Extending Shrewsbury midfielder’s stay was a ‘no brainer’ - Richard O’Donnell

The 23-year-old, who turns 24 next month, signed a two-year deal in Shropshire back in the summer of 2023 with an option of another year in the club’s favour.

Town chose to exercise that option at the end of last season meaning the former Wolves man will spend another year at the Croud Meadow.

Salop made the decision to let eight senior players go when they announced their released and retained list after a dismal season in League One which saw them fall into League Two for the first time in more than a decade.

The decision to extend Perry’s stay, the only player Town did choose to keep, was a no brainer according to assistant boss O’Donnell.