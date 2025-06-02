'Desperately poor': 20 pictures to sum up Shrewsbury Town dismal relegation season

A dejected Tommi O’Reilly reacts at the final whistle after Shrewsbury were defeated by a physical Stevenage side on the opening day of the season. (AMA)

After a tough start, which saw Town lose their first three consecutive League One matches they beat Leyton Orient 3-0.

Tom Bloxham of Shrewsbury Town celebrates with his team-mates after scoring a screamer in the 3-0 win against Leyton Orient. (AMA)

That was short lived as they travelled to Wrexham a week later and were thumped by the same scoreline.

Dejected Shrewsbury Town players after they are easily beaten by their cross-border rivals. (AMA)

They did get their first win on the road at Crawley though. John Marquis, George Lloyd and Toto Nsiala on the scoresheet.

George Lloyd of Shrewsbury Town celebrates as Shrewsbury have a rare positive day on the road beating Crawley 5-3. (AMA)

But despite Paul Hurst's best efforts, he could not turn around Town's consistent run of poor form.

Shrewsbury exited the FA Cup at Salford following a 2-1 defeat. (AMA)