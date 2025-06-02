Days ahead set to be crucial for clarity in West Brom's head coach pursuit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It was revealed last week the 33-year-old was Albion owners Bilkul's number one candidate for The Hawthorns hotseat, from which Tony Mowbray was dismissed six weeks ago.

Mason, the former Spurs and Hull midfielder, is assistant head coach to Ange Postecoglou at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with speculation rife about the Australian's future despite the recent Europa League success.

It was understood to be the case that, following talks with Mason's representatives earlier in the hunt, the role was Mason's should he agree the move away from his boyhood club and into a permanent senior management role for the first time.

Mason was on a post-season family holiday until the latter stages of last week and it is expected that this week provides decisions and clarity for all parties having reached June, with pre-season to begin in around three weeks.

The Express & Star revealed Mason's contract in north London expires at the end of June.

Albion also identified Minnesota United chief Eric Ramsay, the Shrewsbury-born 33-year-old coach, as a target and also reportedly held talks with Dutchman Paul Simonis, who led Go Ahead Eagles to a Dutch cup success and seventh in the Eredivisie.