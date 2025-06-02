AFC Telford United's pre-season friendly schedule begins to take shape

Telford will start on the road at former Southern League Central rivals Harborough Town for a warm-up clash in Leicester on July 12.

Then Telford welcome county neighbours Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday, July 15 to the SEAH Stadium, following Salop's relegation to League Two.

The following weekend (Saturday, July 19) takes the Bucks to Shifnal Town, newly-promoted to step four, for another local clash.

Telford then host Cymru Premier side Connah's Quay Nomads the following Saturday, July 26.

There remains friendlies to be confirmed on Tuesday, July 22, the following July 29 and Saturday, August 2.

The Bucks also confirmed the exits of four senior players at the end of their deals for the 2024/25.

Long-serving midfielder Byron Moore has departed the club as well as full-back Ellis Miles. Defender Steffan Jones and forward Ellis Brown have also exited.