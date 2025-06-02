AFC Telford United confirm four senior departures in wake of play-off success

After achieving promotion to the National League North through the Southern Central Premier play-offs the Bucks are one of the final clubs to announce their retained list.

And Kevin Wilkin has made the decision to allow defenders Ellis Myles and Steffan Jones, midfielder Byron Moore and forward Ellis Brown to move on ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Myles, 32, joined the club in 2023 from Kettering Town in a move that saw him reunite with his former Brackley Town boss Wilkin at New Bucks Head.

The full back made over 80 appearances for Telford, including 36 last season as they secured promotion back to step two.

In a post on social media platform ‘X’ Myles said: “After nine incredible years with the gaffer – seven at Brackley and two at Telford – it’s time to say goodbye for now. One FA Trophy win and a play-off victory, what a journey it’s been.”

He added: "A massive thank you to the Telford supporters who backed me from day one. Your support has meant the world.”

Long-serving midfielder Byron Moore will also depart New Bucks Head after more than three years at Telford, initially joining when the club was in the National League North.

Moore, 36, played 109 games and scored ten goals for the Bucks, including three in the 2024/25 season.

Ellis Brown joined Telford in December 2023 following his release from Scottish side Hamilton Academical, who had spent a reported £100,000 to sign the forward from Boreham Wood 12 months earlier.

The winger made over 50 appearances during his time in Shropshire, scoring five goals.

Welsh defender Jones, 19, will also be leaving the club after an injury-hit two years at the club.