Here are some of the most memorable images of the season.

It was not exactly the start AFC Telford United would have wanted to the season following their play-off final defeat three months earlier. They drew 1-1 at Biggleswade Town on the opening day and then followed that up with a 5-1 defeat at the hands of Stourbridge in front of their own fans on a wet August Tuesday night three days later (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

The goals continued to flow at the SEAH Stadium as Dior Angus scored from the spot in the Bucks' 5-4 triumph over Hitchin Town to get their season up and running (Picture: Mike Sheridan)

The Hitchin thriller sparked a run of five consecutive league victories for Telford - one of which was a 2-1 victory over Stratford Town, courtesy of a late wonder strike from Byron Moore (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

Despite that upturn in league form, AFC Telford United suffered an early FA Cup exit at the hands of Gainsborough Trinity, and would also go out of the FA Trophy to lower-league Hadley (Picture: Mike Sheridan)

Ricardo Dinanga was a key figure during the early part of the season for AFC Telford United before being snapped up by Shrewsbury Town (Picture: Mike Sheridan)

A 3-1 reverse at Alvechurch on January 25 would be AFC Telford United's last defeat of the season (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

A 6-2 victory over title rivals Bedford Town sent the Bucks top of the table in January, with Jimmy Armson among the scorers, but it would be Bedford who ended up at the summit (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

With the Bucks stuttering, they turned to Luke Rowe, who not only went straight into the side but was made captain by manager Kevin Wilkin on his return to Shropshire from Bromsgrove Sporting. A late-season refresh - with several other signings made - would help Telford over the line (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

AFC Telford United only lost six times in the league, but 17 draws was what ultimately cost them the league title to Bedford Town. One of those was a 1-1 draw at Kettering Town in March, with the hosts striking late to deny the Bucks (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

Matty Stenson's spectacular 26th goal of the season gave AFC Telford United the lead against Spalding United in April (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

Matty Stenson netted 32 goals in a stunning campaign, including five in the 7-1 victory over Lowestoft Town on Good Friday. The 31-year-old broke Dan Udoh’s record for most goals in a season across all competitions for AFC Telford United, as well as the record for most goals in a single game with his five strikes against Lowestoft in April (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

Orrin Pendley ended the season in fine goalscoring form and his header against Royston Town secured the Bucks home advantage against Halesowen Town in the play-off semi-finals (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

In a play-off semi-final thriller at home against Halesowen Town, Matty Stenson squeezed in a late strike to send the Bucks into the final (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

Jordan Cranston celebrates with the fans at the SEAH Stadium after the play-off semi-final victory over Halesowen (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

Telford were involved in thrillers right until the end as they overcame Kettering Town 4-2 in the play-off final at Latimer Park (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

Rhys Hilton sealed the victory after rounding the goalkeeper and slotting home late on (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

Bucks' victory sparked a pitch invasion in Kettering as the 600 travelling fans enjoyed the moment with their team (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

For those who couldn't make it to Kettering or get a ticket, 1,000 Bucks fans gathered to watch the game on a big screen Picture: Paul Shuttleworth

After the pitch had been cleared, Telford were able to lift the Southern Central Premier play-off trophy in front of the away end. Captain Luke Rowe graciously handed over the responsibility to his team-mates (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

For boss Kevin Wilkin, it was the culmination of months of hard work and the end of a personal unfavourable record in the play-offs (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)