Shropshire through to the semi-final of the NCCA Trophy

It was home joy in the NCCA Trophy for Shropshire, under head of cricket Ed Home and captained by Charlie Home, via a 23-run success over their visitors at Shifnal in the hosts' first last eight appearance since 2018.

The hosts elected to bat and piled on early runs through George Hargrave (57) and Tom Fell (35) to go 106-3.

SPORT COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD TIM STURGESS 01/06/25.Shropshire's NCCA Trophy quarter-final against Northumberland at Shifnal CC. George Hargraves.

Northumberland hit back with debutant Joe Stuart (3-45) in the wickets but Worcestershire's Jack Home - called up for a second time this season - and Joe Stanley dug in down the order with knocks of 34 and 55 respectively to leave Shropshire well placed with 252-9 from their 50 overs.

The north east visitors stuttered in their response with Shropshire's David Laird (1-50) - the Newtown player called to the side for the quarter-final clash - and excellent bowling from Jacques Banton (4-28) from 10 overs leaving Northumberland down at 107-7.

The visitors rallied with some inspiration from John Oswell's ton (107) but he was skittled by a Ben Roberts delivery.

SPORT COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD TIM STURGESS 01/06/25.Shropshire's NCCA Trophy quarter-final against Northumberland at Shifnal CC. Andre Bradford caught out.

Shropshire's Roberts got the job done with the final wicket in the final over with the visitors 23 runs light.

Elsewhere in the competition, Suffolk were victorious in Cambridgeshire, Berkshire enjoyed a home success over Cheshire and Dorset beat Buckinghamshire.