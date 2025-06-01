Shrewsbury earn points but Shifnal and Worfield edged out before derby - Birmingham League round-up

The victory was inspired by Will Parton (pictured) and Sam Whitney, who top scored with the bat and claimed the best bowling figures respectively to help Shrewsbury to 16 points in the first round of red ball action this term.

The Worcestershire visitors put their hosts in to bat and Shrewsbury tallied a respectful 263 all out from their 55 overs.

Central to the scoring was Parton who, batting at three, piled on 93 runs, including 14 fours, from 130 balls in an innings of just shy of three hours.

He had some useful assistance from Seb Scott (35), Llyr Thomas (28) and captain Lewis Evans (25).

In response, Barnt Green were holding on at 161-8 with opener Ben Chapman-Lilley top scoring with 44. Whitney's bowling of 5-54 from 17 overs did most of the damage.

Harry Darley, Rhodri Evans and Lewis Evans also chipped in with a wicket apiece.

Next up for ninth-placed Shrewsbury is a trip to Moseley, who sit directly beneath them, 21 points further back.

In Premier Division Two, eighth-placed Shifnal fell to a narrow two-wicket defeat at Leamington, who are fifth.

Visitors Shifnal elected to bat but toiled with only Sam Scimgeour, with 68, troubling any serious scoring. Leamington's Tom Randle claimed 4-51.

Shifnal's Shaun Lorimer achieved figures of 4-50 with 3-51 for Charlie Home, but the damage was done by home opener Harrison Smith's 66 as the Warwickshire side achieved their target in the 52nd over.

Shifnal host Worfield in a Shropshire derby in Premier Two next weekend.

And Worfield enter the derby off the back of a home defeat by just four wickets and seven balls to visitors West Bromwich Dartmouth.

Worfield posted 240-6 all out as opener Joe Wright fired 74 before Rishin Patabedige's cool 89 including 11 boundaries, four of which were sixes.

Dartmouth's middle order did the damage in response with Tim Maxfield (60), Ismail Mohammed (46) and Ateeq Javid (56*) all in good form to get the visitors over the line in the 54th over with just seven deliveries to spare.

Worfield's Matthew Rees recorded 3-72 from 12.5 overs and Patabedige claimed 2-53 from 17 overs.