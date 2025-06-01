Midlands stars among the England squad enjoying sights of the Formula One Grand Prix in Spain
Ollie Watkins and Jude Bellingham were among the England internationals enjoying a pit-stop tour at the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona.
Members of Thomas Tuchel's squad, who have met up for a training camp ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Senegal in the next 10 days, enjoyed some down time mixing with the world of Formula One ahead of the Spanish showpiece.
Villa striker Watkins was snapped near the start-finish line of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya as the Three Lions were afforded some time off by Tuchel ahead of the German's first competitive fixtures at the helm.
Among his team-mates was Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham. The Stourbridge-born former Blues youngster enjoyed mixing with drivers and pit staff alongside experienced England midfield colleague Jordan Henderson.
Villa's Ezri Konsa and Morgan Rogers, formerly of Albion's academy, are also among the England squad, as well as ex-Wolves man Morgan Gibbs-White.
Tuchel leads out the Three Lions away to Andorra next Saturday, June 7 (5pm), before a home clash against Senegal at Nottingham Forest's City Ground (June 10, 7.45pm).