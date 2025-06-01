Matheus Cunha Wolves replacement claim made as summer transfer window opens

Cunha's long anticipated £62.5m switch was completed on the first day of the window opening.

It was Wolves' first piece of business but it will be far from their last, as Vitor Pereira looks to strengthen ahead of the new campaign.

The Wolves boss along with the club hierarchy will have targets, with replacing their talisman Cunha high on the list of priorities.

And according to Sky Sports, they have already identified how they want to go about it.

After the Cunha sale went through on Sunday, they reported that Wolves are keen to add not one but two number tens to take the Brazilian's place.

In further reports, they have stated the club is also targeting another central midfielder, a striker and possibly full backs.

That comes amid further claims that the club are keen to Rayan Ait-Nouri to remain at Molineux.

He has been linked with clubs in the past, and Wolves are braced for potentially more interest this summer.