'It was a big surprise for me!' Wolves boss opens up on 'tactician' style and a need to deserve

The experienced Portuguese, 56, enjoyed an excellent impact as Gary O'Neil's successor at Molineux, with a turn in results at Christmas in his early days built on considerably from February onwards, until a run of four games without victory at the end of the season in a winless May.

Pereira's impact very quickly eased relegation fears and instead had Wolves looking up, despite an eventual finish of 16th, just two places above the bottom three who had long been condemned back to the Championship.

It did not take the head coach - who has managed in more than half-a-dozen countries over his 20-year management career - long to feel at home in the Black Country. Pereira had already been spotted in several of the city's ale houses but his popularity soared during April's six-match winning run as the mantra 'first points and then pints' was toasted.

Pereira remembers his first game however, after the club had been beaten at home by Ipswich, as a moment of genuine shock. Wolves made light work of Leicester on their travels and led 3-0 by half-time - and the travelling supporters had already begun their Pereira love-affair in Leicester.

"I had other clubs that sing my name but it takes time for it, but in the first game was a big surprise for me!" Pereira told the Official Wolves Podcast.

"This connection ... it is a small city. It is easier to connect the people. To connect myself with the people."

Pereira believes Wolves' make-up as a one-club city has eased the bedding in process.

"It is very easy to go for a walk and to find the supporters, in the pubs, everywhere," he added. "I think this is the energy, the connection and power that we have in the city with just one club.

"If you have just one club everyone supports the club. To connect the people with the club and the players is to create this energy.

"It is to create a feeling of pride. Being proud of ourselves."

The Molineux faithful's affinity with Pereira blossomed - but it was performance levels and not necessarily results that the former Porto, Olympiacos, Fenerbahce and Al Shabab coach craved most.

He wanted wins that were deserved.

"If at the end of the game we are proud of what we did, this is the first step to make our supporters proud," Pereira said. "We need to deserve the support of them.

"In my life I need to deserve what I get. That is something I truly believe I need. To be proud of myself I need to deserve what I get. My team needs to deserve what it gets."

Pereira labels himself a 'tactician'. A former midfielder at a modest, amateur level, he believes the devil is in the small detail.

The Wolves boss warned, however, that without the buy-in from players mentally, tactics can be worthless.

"I just want to say one thing - I am a tactician," said the Portuguese.

"I go to the detail. The small detail. The small details makes a difference.

"But, believe me, if mentally you are not there (then) you can work a lot tactically and it will not work.

"It means mentally you must be there. You must be connected. If you are not connected mentally, then tactically you don't have a chance.

"What I felt in the first day of my work (here) was the players and team was very open to be guided. They were very open to understand how to create our style of play and identity. Since the first day until the last day I don't care about the other teams.

"I care about my team. I want to increase the level and identity of our team. This is the way to create something consistent."