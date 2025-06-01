Grady Diangana transfer view as released West Brom man set for summer of interest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The winger, who spent six years at Albion, one on loan before joining permanently, struggled to show consistently after joining from West Ham.

He had good spells, and last season was arguably his best since he arrived from the Hammers in 2020.

But he had not done enough to earn a new contract, with Albion shifting him off the wage bill alongside John Swift and Semi Ajayi.

Now Diangana, who had been attracting interest from England and abroad back in January, is set for a busy summer of interest, but where will he end up?