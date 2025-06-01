Aston Villa Supporters' Trust make 'more can be done' point in response to ticket hikes

Villa last week confirmed a rise in ticket prices for a fourth season in succession, despite the pleas from fans to keep costs frozen.

Adult season tickets were increased, as well as a five per cent raise in single adult matchday costs as the club once again referenced the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, as well as Uefa's cost control laws behind the hike. It added the costs were to ensure the club could "create the strongest team possible".

The club did freeze prices for under-21s, however, something the supporter group acknowledged. In its statement, Villa Trust also welcomed the reduction in European prices as Unai Emery's men prepare for life in the Europa League, rather than the top-tier Champions League - but there was reference to the lower calibre of fixtures and lesser profile occasions.

The Trust's statement read: "We understand the club works within the constraints of profit and suitability rules, which are often cited in discussions around financial decisions.

"Fans are increasingly reminded of these when asked to shoulder further cost increases, and we believe more can be done to strike a fairer balance between compliance and affordability."

Villa Trust released a statement in February calling for a price freeze, describing it as “crucial for the long-term spirit of the club”. The club began a consultation with its fan advisory board (FAB) in February.

The most expensive season ticket inside Villa Park will now be priced at £991. The priciest category A matchday ticket is worth £97.

The Trust said the five per cent adult cost hike should be considered in the context of price rises across the last three seasons despite the recording of record revenue, driven by the Champions League campaign.