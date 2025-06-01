'An honour': Departing West Brom playmaker issues final message as striker admits heartbreak over exit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The former West Ham winger departed after six years at the club - as his five year contract that came after an initial loan move ended last month.

Diangana was a favourite among some fans - while others questioned his lack of consistency across his Albion career that saw some sparkling moments.

On Sunday, he issued a final message to the Albion fans and admitted it was an honour to have represented the club for over half a decade.

He said: "To everyone associated with West Brom, thank you!

"I wanted to express my gratitude for the last six years.

"To the coaches, to the players and to the backroom staff, the memories we've created will stay with me for life.

"To the fans, you've supported us through the highs and the lows, I sincerely wish everyone connected with West Bromwich Albion all the best in the future.

"It has been an honour. God bless."

Fans reacted to the post on Instagram, as well as former team mates, with Daryl Dike commenting: "Ugh yep my heart is broken."