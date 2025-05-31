Wraight back to form in the richest tournament in bowls

The Castlefields king won the £8,000 Ribblesdale Classic at Clitheroe for the first time to pocket a £1,600 first prize and a ticket to the Champion of Champions in September.

Having got off the mark for the summer by winning a one-dayer at Golborne a week earlier, the rejuvenated 38-year-old arrived at the big money finals day having qualified in the £3,000 St Andrews Open in Burnley with a 21-5 win the night before.

And his cracking form continued as he beat James Wilcox 21-11, another Leeds man in Mark Hughes 21-16 and Josh Brown (Huddersfield) 21-4 to reach the Ribblesdale final on a big, flat green that is not really to his liking.

The title was secured with a 21-18 success over Ryan Clark of Sheffield, which Wraight greeted by throwing the mat into orbit, having played with the freedom that he knew the Golborne success would bring.

“Callum took home the magnificent trophy and £1,600 by winning a thrilling final that kept everyone entertained and engaged,” said promoter Josh Mordue. “The hundreds in attendance on Sunday and thousands online enjoyed a high quality match fitting for the final

“It was fantastic to have former World Snooker champion John Parrott MBE join us - and John signed a cue which, when auctioned off, raised £170 for The Mel Evans MBE Foundation.”

Wraight said ahead of the Ribblesdale finals: “I feel like my bowls is on the up now – it couldn’t have got much worse!.

“It’s been a horrendous period and you do start doubting, so I needed that confidence of winning again (at Golborne) – never mind the stature of the competition.”