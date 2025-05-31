Tigers sign netminder prospect from league rivals

The 21-year-old, who featured 23 times for the Steeldogs last season and has also played for Bristol Pitbulls, will provide competition for regular Telford netminder Brad Day.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to joining Telford Tigers. After speaking to Tom (Watkins) it became immediately apparent there’s a positive culture and environment around the team.

"Having played under Tom at GB I know the professionalism and dedication he brings - I’m looking forward to helping the team have a successful season and I’m sure under Tom I will improve.

"Having played against Telford the last couple of seasons, I know what great fans they have and I can’t wait to play in front of them.”

Tom Watkins, head coach and general manager, added: "Ben is a talented young goalie who is very dedicated to his craft and keen to keep on making improvements to his game on a daily basis.

"He's a player I know first hand having coached Ben over a long period of time from when he was youngster at goalie camps I used to run and more recently with the GB Under-20s team where he was the leading player throughout his two seasons with the group.

"He brings with him a desire to compete for the net and I'm sure that will undoubtedly improve the team as we develop one of the stronger goalie partnerships in the league."

