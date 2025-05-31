Shropshire Star
Tigers sign netminder prospect from league rivals

Telford Tigers have snapped up netminder prospect Ben Norton from NIHL National League rivals Sheffield Steeldogs.

By Derek Bish
Published

The 21-year-old, who featured 23 times for the Steeldogs last season and has also played for Bristol Pitbulls, will provide competition for regular Telford netminder Brad Day.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to joining Telford Tigers. After speaking to Tom (Watkins) it became immediately apparent there’s a positive culture and environment around the team.

"Having played under Tom at GB I know the professionalism and dedication he brings - I’m looking forward to helping the team have a successful season and I’m sure under Tom I will improve.

"Having played against Telford the last couple of seasons, I know what great fans they have and I can’t wait to play in front of them.”

Tom Watkins, head coach and general manager, added: "Ben is a talented young goalie who is very dedicated to his craft and keen to keep on making improvements to his game on a daily basis.

"He's a player I know first hand having coached Ben over a long period of time from when he was youngster at goalie camps I used to run and more recently with the GB Under-20s team where he was the leading player throughout his two seasons with the group.

"He brings with him a desire to compete for the net and I'm sure that will undoubtedly improve the team as we develop one of the stronger goalie partnerships in the league."

