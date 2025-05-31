'Happy to try and help' - Sam Clucas on Shrewsbury Town's youngsters

The EFL veteran, who has played in all four divisions across the English game, signed a two-year contract at Shrewsbury Town on Thursday - becoming Michael Appleton’s second summer signing.

At 34, with almost 500 professional appearances, including 66 in the Premier League, Clucas has a decorated footballing CV.

With an ambition to go into coaching and management once his career finishes, he sees his role at Salop over the next two years to be more than just what he gives on the pitch, but how he helps their young players develop too.

“If they want to ask me any questions or they can watch in training those little things you pick up,” he said.

“I remember when I was coming through I was watching players who I was training with every day and you pick up little things. You might not notice it but you see the way they check their shoulder or how they receive the ball. Or the way they pass the ball in front of players.

“You pick up things all the time. It could be how professional they are around the place. If I can bring that to the young lads here that are starting their career.”

Salop talents Jack Loughran and Isaac England both made first-team appearances under Michael Appleton at the end of last season - and they both have bright futures in the game.

“I am probably coming towards the end of my career with my age and stuff,” Clucas continued. “But they are at the opposite end and they are coming through so hopefully they are willing to learn and they will be lucky enough to have a really good career.

“I have been lucky enough to play in every league and managed to get to the Premier League, so if they want to ask me any questions about how I got there. Or if they want to learn a few things then I am more than happy to try and help.

“I want to go into managing and coaching after I have done my badges which is something I really look forward to.”