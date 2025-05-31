'Fantastic': Wolves boss Vitor Pereira outlines special relationship after steering club to survival

The Portuguese was appointed as boss back in December taking over from Gary O’Neil, who was sacked after a wretched run of results left the team in the relegation mire.

The 56-year-old has overseen a remarkable turnaround in his more than six months as head coach - Wolves have won 12 of the 25 games he has been in charge of.

One of the stand-out achievements in his short tenure was the six consecutive top-flight matches they won, for the first time since 1970, propelling themselves up the league table and away from danger.

On that run, they beat Southampton, West Ham, Ipswich, Tottenham, Manchester United and Leicester.

The team’s scintillating form since his arrival has seen the boss form a close bond with the loyal Wolves supporters, and he has been spotted drinking with fans in local pubs on more than one occasion.

The boss says the ‘connection’ between him and the supporters has been there since the first day.

"Fantastic,” Pereira said when asked if he is enjoying his time at Molineux. "This is not only because I'm a manager in the best league in the world, but because of this connection with the people.

"I have this connection, they made me feel part of the family since the first day.

"This is what I said to my players, to the staff and this is what I want to say to the supporters, they made me feel part of the family since the first day.

"We are very grateful for the support that they gave us.

"Next season, we must come recharged with energy to do better.”

The Wolves boss has said he needs time with his family and a well-earned break after the frantic end to the Premier League season. Telling the Express & Star just he needs to ‘smell the sea’.

With the 2024-25 season ending with Wolves finishing 16th in the Premier League table after a final day 1-1 draw at home to Brentford - assembling a squad for next season will now be a top priority.