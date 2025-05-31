Championship out of contract: Four players who could bolster West Brom for next season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Albion will be no different and have been linked with a handful of players in Europe in recent weeks.

They will no doubt also be looking closer to home to strengthen their squad - whether that be with loans, frees or spending money.

The free agent market is something they used last season, and it could well be fruitful again this summer.

A number of quality players are out of contract in the Championship - and it may well be that Albion can pinch one or two players from their league rivals.

Here are four out of contract players who could well fit the bill at Albion:

Josh Brownhill

The Burnley man who helped the club to another promotion has been one of the best midfielders in the division last season.

He played a key role in promotion, as he did two years ago.

He is in negotiations over a potential new deal, but if he doesn't land a new contract then he will be available on a free.

Brownhill would be an asset for Albion, there is no doubt about that, but any potential move may be out of reach.

Given his quality and what he has done at Burnley, there would be others ahead of Albion in the queue.

Harry Darling

This one would make perfect sense for the Baggies.

They are in the market for a defender, as we have seen with all the links to players across Europe.

But closer to home Darling, who has a contract offer on the table at Swansea, has gone under the radar in being a top class defender at the level.

He has always impressed against Albion, and it may be possible to lure him to The Hawthorns, which would represent a step up.

Tyrhys Dolan

A decent performer for Blackburn in recent years, he is similar in that he has a contract offer on the table for him at Ewood Park.

He is a good age and someone who has been consistent in recent times.

With the likes of Grady Diangana and John Swift departing, Albion need reinforcements further up the pitch, and Dolan could fit the bill.

Nathan Redmond

This is one in a different category, given Redmond is now 31.

Released by Burnley, he is probably going to end up getting a Championship move.

Could Albion be a place for him to make an impact? He would have Tom Fellows and Mikey Johnston ahead of him, but he could prove to be a useful, experienced head for Albion.

And he is someone who knows how to get promoted.