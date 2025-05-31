Bowls round-up: Only victory will do in British Championship

They take on Derbyshire at Newport and Barton BC near Burton (2pm) knowing that only victory will do if they are to stand any chance of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Derbyshire lost to Yorkshire by just 26 shots last month in their opener so Shropshire won’t have it easy tomorrow as they try to set up a winner-takes-all clash with the White Rose’s county men in July.

That’s why re-elected selectors Mick Jones, Andy Smith, Keith Walton and Phil King have opted to use banker green Newport No.2, where Josh Cotton and Joe Killen come in for their county debuts in the middle four.

Lee Peate’s consistency is finally rewarded with a debut in the 12-a-side away leg alongside Adam Jones, while reigning County Merit champion Josh Bradburn, Steve Broome and the class act that is Andy Moss all return to Shropshire duty.

Derbyshire star Connor Chamblerain, who has played twice for Sinclair this season in their push for Premier League bowls, takes on Gary Neal at No.5 at Barton.

Having failed to make the knockout stages last year thanks to defeat against eventual champions Warwick & Worcester, the pressure is building on the players and selectors to deliver for Shropshire tomorrow.

Deadline day

Tomorrow is deadline day for clubs to make nominations for the county association’s Unsung Hero Award to secretary Dawn Gray.

Oswestry competitions

A burst of four Oswestry Bowling League competitions in June starts tomorrow with the division 4-5 singles at Llangynog.

Roger Candlin - comps organiser for the oldest league in the county, which this year is celebrating its centenary - was closing on a 32-strong field ahead of the 10am start.

And then he will turn his attention to the Tote singles in seven days time at Llanymynech, but he is already taking entries at £10 each.

Also tomorrow it's ladies singles time for the Highley League at Stockton with entries on the day (£5) taken up until the 1.45pm draw time.