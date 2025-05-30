Wolves: Pablo Sarabia’s magic moments

The forward, who scored eight times in 77 appearances after joining in January 2023, said he will ‘always be a supporter’ and that he will miss the club dearly.

The 33-year-old joined from Paris Saint-Germain and was one of five players signed by the boss at the time Julen Lopetegui. They were sat at the bottom of the Premier League table.

While the Spaniard only made seven league starts in the campaign just gone, he will be remembered for the moments he had in games throughout his time at Molineux.

The Express & Star has picked out some of Sarabia’s magic moments.

Goal and assist v Tottenham, November 2023

Gary O’Neil’s side were trailing in the match at Molineux thanks to Brennan Johnson’s goal in the third minute.

It looked like the points were going to go back to north London. Sarabia was introduced in the 87th minute as a replacement for Rayan Ait-Nouri and his impact was astonishing.

Mario Lemina with Pablo Sarabia. (Pic: Getty)

He netted the equaliser. Matheus Cunha whipped in a ball. His first touch with his right foot was exquisite, he kept it in the air, and his second with his left - a sumptuous volley that flew past Guglielmo Vicario. That strike would go on to win Wolves’ Goal of the Season.

He was not finished there though. In the seventh minute of time added on at the end of the game, Sarabia turned provider as he put the ball on a plate for Mario Lemina to slot home to give Wolves the points.

By getting a goal and an assist in the clash he made Premier League history. No player had come on that late and scored one and created one.

Goal v Southampton, November 2024

While there was nothing particularly heroic about how the Spaniard fired Wolves into the lead against Saints at Molineux earlier this season - it was of vital importance.

He calmly took the ball around Aaron Ramsdale in the Southampton goal and slotted it into the net.

Wolves were still awaiting their first Premier League win of the campaign so his finish in the second minute was hugely important. O’Neil’s side would go on to secure the victory after Cunha added a second after half-time. It would be the boss's last home victory in charge.

Goal and assist v Ipswich, April 2025

Just like against Spurs, Sarabia once more had his moment to shine from the bench. Again, with Wolves trailing by a goal, the forward’s introduction in place of Jean-Ricner Bellegarde just after the hour mark was decisive.

Pablo Sarabia of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates scoring his team's first goal (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

He scored the equaliser from the edge of the box when his left-footed strike found the bottom corner of the net, and he put the winner on a plate for Jorgen Strand Larsen.

His first-time ball across the face of goal was converted by the Norwegian at the back post.

Goal v Manchester United, April 2025

Pablo Sarabia scores Wolves’ winner (Martin Rickett/PA)

Save the best till last they say! Just over two weeks after his heroics at Portman Road, Sarabia was at it again when his outstanding curling free-kick 13 minutes from time gave Vitor Pereira’s men a famous victory at Old Trafford.

That made it two Wolves Goal of the Season awards on the bounce after his effort against Tottenham the year before and even he found them hard to separate.

“It’s difficult, so difficult,” he said when asked for his favourite. “I think for the quality of the action I’d choose the Tottenham goal, but for importance in myself, for my father, for everything, at Old Trafford it is always special to score and to win.

“On this day we achieved the three points that were very, very important to get our aim, and because of this I think I maybe prefer the Manchester goal for my feelings in myself.”