Wolves linked with move for Liverpool teenager amid reports of 'approach'

With the summer transfer window kicking off in a few days time - clubs are being linked with players as they look to build their squads for next season.

Wolves are already set to do some business with Matheus Cunha heading out of the door.

Defender Nelson Semedo also looks likely to exit the club with a string of sides lining up for his signature.

In terms of incomings, Wolves are being linked with players and it has been reported that they have made an approach for Liverpool youngster Kieran Morrison.

The 18-year-old midfielder came through at Manchester United before moving on to Liverpool.

He has been been capped by Northern Ireland under 19s, and now a host of clubs including Wolves are keen to make a move.

Reports have suggested Wolves have now made an approach for Morrison - with other clubs in Europe also interested in signing him.