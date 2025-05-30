Wolves boss needs to 'smell the sea' after busy end to the Premier League season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The curtain came down on Wolves' league campaign last weekend as they drew 1-1 with Brentford at Molineux. The point meant Pereira's men finished 16th in the table.

The Portuguese took over as boss in December, signing an 18-month contract, after Gary O'Neil was sacked with Wolves in the midst of a huge relegation battle.

His appointment turned around their season with them winning his first two games in charge. Firstly they went to Leicester and won 3-0 before they beat Manchester United 2-0 at Molineux.

In just over six months since his arrival, Pereira has overseen 25 games across all competitions and now the season has come to an end, he is looking forward to a well-earned break.

"Of course, I need to sit in front of the sea," when asked if he would be going away. "I need to smell the sea.

"I need to eat different food, our food. I need to be with my family, with my friends, because it's important to go outside of the box and to come back again to the box."

Wolves have already said goodbye to forward Pablo Sarabia since the last game on Sunday, and Matheus Cunha is expected to depart for United too.

Player incomings ahead of the 2025-26 will soon begin as Wolves look to avoid a repeat of the start to last season.

And as they prepare for the new campaign Pereira says while he may be away is mind will still be focusing on building his squad for next year.

"But we have a lot of work to do next month," he continued. "It means that during the holidays, my mind is here.

"I'm there, but my mind will be here for sure."