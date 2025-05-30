Where will Wolves captain Nelson Semedo sign with host of clubs interested in out of contract captain

The 31-year-old Wolves captain has a long term contract on the table, with boss Vitor Pereira keen to keep the former Barcelona man at the club.

However, reports of his departure have been intensifying over recent days, with a number of clubs being credited with interest in the Wolves skipper.

But where could he end up?

Well, according to strong reports coming out, Semedo's most interested party seems to be Turkish outfit Galatasaray, who are reportedly the front runners for his signature.

The full back could link up with former team mate Mario Lemina, who he took over from as Wolves captain.

The offer could be an attractive one, as they can offer him European football next season.

Who else is in the mix for Semedo?

Closer to home Manchester United, who have already agreed a deal for Matheus Cunha, have been credited with having interest in the defender.

His former club Benfica have also emerged as a potential destination.

And away from European football, clubs in the MLS and in Saudi Arabia are also said to be monitoring the defender's situation.



