West Brom defender chase as Albion linked with targets ahead of summer window

Albion are set for another busy summer of business, with a number of players having already left the club following the conclusion of their contracts.

The club could face bids for their players, while also looking to build ahead of the new campaign.

And it seems they are very much in the market for defensive reinforcements, having been linked with a host of potential targets.

This week, Peterborough United defender Jamie Dornelly is the latest to be linked with a number of Championship clubs, including Albion.

Dornelly was the club's first choice right back this season, making 36 appearances, and is attracting interest from a string of clubs.

Elsewhere, Albion have also been credited with having interest in LASK defender George Bello.

The US international is out of contract next summer, and Albion along with SPL giants Rangers are said to be keen on his services.

It seems that Albion could well be in the market for US players this summer - having also been linked with CF Montreal defender George Campbell.

Campbell, who has a single international cap to his name, is said to be attracting interest from both Albion and Bristol City.



