Steve Bull: Thanks for everything Mr Cunha - all the best

We were in a dismal place around Christmas time, but Vitor Pereira has come in and turned the team around. He has given them a bit of confidence, and hopefully they can kick on from that next season.

Our main priority was security in the top flight, and while it might have fizzled out in the last three or four games, it has still been a really positive six months since Pereira arrived at Molineux.

Speaking of which, it was great to be back at home for the last game of the season. It has felt like a while since we played our final game of the season on home turf.

I was delighted to see Marshall Munetsi score that cracking goal to finish the season off. It was a simply wonderful strike. He has had quite a few chances over the last few games and he has not put them away - but this one was right out of the top drawer. It was a great strike and it gave the fans something to cheer about for the final time this season.

We do not know the future of Matheus Cunha yet, but there is a lot of speculation and as they say, there is no smoke without fire.

He is a world-class player, and I think you could put him in any side and he would fit in really well. If he does go it will be a very sad loss because he has been a big part of the club in recent times.

But, as I always say, faces come and faces go, you have to just get on with the next chapter.

Wolves fans will say thank you very much Mr Cunha, you have been absolutely brilliant for us. On behalf of the supporters, I would like to wish him all the very best if he does go.

Nelson Semedo is another player whose future is uncertain at the moment. He is part of the family. He has been here a few years and it will be a shame if he goes, he is a very talented right wing-back.

You need that bit of experience in your side. I was hoping he would sign a contract and stay at the club, but this is the way football works now.

He is one of the experienced heads in the dressing room so if he does go then they need to ensure they replace him.

Pereira will be pleased as he heads on his summer holidays with the job he has managed to do at Wolves. As he says all the time, let him go and have a few pints, let him enjoy his break and fingers crossed he will come back revitalised and with a list of players Wolves can look to add to their ranks ahead of the new season. They won’t want to find themselves in the same position they were early last season.