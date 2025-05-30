Shrewsbury Town: Get to know latest arrival Sam Clucas

The 34-year-old, like Tom Anderson before him, signed a two-year contract in Shropshire keeping him at the club until 2027. They will both officially become Salop players on June 1, subject to EFL approval.

Clucas has had a distinguished career to date, playing in all four of the professional divisions in the English game - including 66 appearances in the Premier League - the Shropshire Star has taken a deeper look into his career.

Sam Clucas’ footballing journey

Clucas started his career where he is still contracted now - Lincoln City. He made just one appearance for them in the JP Trophy against Darlington before he moved to Hereford.

At Hereford, he made more than 60 appearances between November 2011 and June 2013, and it was his spell there which saw him secure a two-year deal at Mansfield.