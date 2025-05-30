Latest Ryan Mason development as West Brom move ever closer to Tony Mowbray replacement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Albion have been in the hunt for a new head coach for more than five weeks - with Spurs assistant boss Ryan Mason emerging as their number one candidate.

Earlier this week, the Express & Star reported that Mason was away and will make a decision on his future when he returns.

Now it has emerged that talks are underway between the former midfielder and West Brom.

According to reports, discussions between the two parties are well underway and there is real hope that Mason will accept his first role in management.

It has also been stated that if West Brom want Mason in place immediately, they would have to make a formal approach with Mason still in the final weeks of his contract.

Mason has come out as the number one candidate for the job in recent weeks - and for a while seems to have been the club's number one contender for the role.

He was a potential candidate back in January, before Albion's failed attempt to bring in Raphael Wicky.