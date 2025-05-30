Key duo missing for Shropshire's quarter-final

Former Worcestershire all-rounder Cameron Jones, who has spent the week on trial with the MCC Young Cricketers, and Shrewsbury captain Lewis Evans are unavailable this weekend, having both played played in the group stages of the 50-over competition earlier this season.

Three all-rounders - Worcestershire and England Under-19s Jack Home, Wellington’s Dan Lloyd and Newtown’s David Laird - are added to the side which won at Suffolk in Shropshire’s final NCCA Trophy group game.

Ed Home, Shropshire’s head of cricket, said: “We will pick from 12 and will probably decide on the day which way we go. We’re happy with the squad we’ve selected and it gives us numerous permutations.

"Cameron Jones is very keen to get back into professional county cricket. He has been trialling this week with the MCC Young Cricketers and it’s gone well for him.

"On the back of that, he has more cricket next week, and we are pleased to support him in his endeavours to fulfil his undoubted potential.

"Lewis Evans is unavailable, so Dan Lloyd comes in this weekend. He is a fantastic replacement who we are pleased to have back.

“Dan has a proven track record and has played for Shropshire on numerous occasions previously. He offers us another excellent spinning option and is also in good form with the bat having hit two centuries for his club in recent weeks.

“We once again thank Worcestershire for kindly making Jack available to us for this game.

Jack Home returns to the Shropshire side this weekend after being allowed to play by Worcestershire

"David Laird played last weekend in the Twenty20 competition and impressed. He’s another who has played a lot of cricket for Shropshire and has plenty of experience.”

Shropshire qualified for the knockout stages of the NCCA Trophy with group wins over Herefordshire, Norfolk, Staffordshire and Suffolk.

The victory against Staffordshire came at Shifnal, with Shropshire hoping for plenty of support once again as they make a quick return.

Home added: “We’ve started well in the 50-over competition, but we’re under no illusions that Northumberland will be our sternest test to date. They’ve done very well in their group stages.

“Hopefully the weather will be set fair and we can go head to head with them and have a very entertaining and enjoyable day.”

Admission is free for spectators to attend Sunday’s match at Shifnal Cricket Club.

Shropshire, from: George Hargrave (Shrewsbury), Rahul Kaushal (Shifnal), Tom Fell (Wolverhampton), Jacques Banton (Barnt Green), Andre Bradford (Hallam), Jack Home (Shifnal), Charlie Home (Shifnal, captain), Dan Lloyd (Wellington), Ben Lees (Shifnal), Joe Stanley (Wolverhampton), David Laird (Newtown), Ben Roberts (Shifnal).

Shropshire Academy

Meanwhile, Shrewsbury batter Seb Scott will captain Shropshire Academy in their opening match of the 2025 season this weekend.

Scott, who joined Shrewsbury from Bridgnorth during the winter, leads the academy side in a 50 overs per side contest against Wales National County (North) at Bomere Heath Cricket Club on Sunday (11am).

Scott played for Shropshire’s first team in last Sunday’s NCCA Twenty Cup double header against Cheshire at Wem.

This weekend’s fixture is a repeat of last August’s game between the sides when Shropshire Academy beat Wales National County (North), also at Bomere Heath, by three wickets in a well-contested match.

Ryan Lockley, who played for Shropshire for many years as a top-order batter, will be head coach for the academy side this weekend at Bomere Heath, his home club ground.

Shropshire Academy: Tom Griffiths (Sentinel), Dan Vaughan (Wellington), Finley Jones (Shrewsbury), Seb Scott (Shrewsbury, captain), Morgan Ward (Wellington), Ed Prideaux (Shrewsbury), Dan Walker (Shrewsbury), Griff Davies (Newtown), Alex Heath (Whitchurch), Will Jones (Wolverhampton), George McCormick (Chester Boughton Hall).