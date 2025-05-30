'He's a talent': Keep or loan - what West Brom should do with their rising young stars

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A number of young Albion players have been in and around the first team set up for some time.

Others have been away on loan spells and have come back ready to mount a charge for a squad place next season.

But what will Albion do with them? Here is a view on some of Albion's young stars:

Harry Whitwell

In and around it for some time, he came on during the final game of the campaign and made an impression.

Whitwell is someone who has bags of ability and is highly rated at Albion.

The question now is whether he is given a chance in pre-season or he goes on loan?

A loan may be fruitful, but given Albion want to blood youngsters and Whitwell has now had a taste, it may be more beneficial to keep him at the club and have him right in the first team mix.

Michael Parker

The defender who came from Burnley has impressed and remains at the club next season.

With defenders, Albion will have Caleb Taylor coming back in and they are looking to strengthen in that department.

So a loan for Parker, who is rated by the club, may be the best option.

Jamal Mohammed

Another one impressing, Mohammed has been in and around the first team squad after a bad injury.

He is on the mould of Taylor, highly rated and one for the future.

Like Parker, first team chances may be limited so a loan could be hugely beneficial.

Akeel Higgins

Another who has had a taster of first team action at times.

Higgins has been rated for some time now, but with first team chances unlikely any time soon, a loan would be the best option.

Ollie Bostock

Like Whitwell, Bostock is very much highly thought of by the Albion staff and has a big future.

There is a world where he could get a chance next season, but if it is not looking likely Albion will probably send him out on loan somewhere and it could be a good thing.

Reyes Cleary

Two loan spells last season proved useful, with the second the most fruitful as he tore up the National League.

Cleary, who has had more first team look ins than most in the academy, is back at the club now as they took up an option on his contract.

Does he go on another loan though? He could, but it will all depend how well he does in pre-season.

If the new head coach likes what they see, then Cleary could well be around for next season.

Eseosa Sule

A goal machine in the PL2 side, he is another who has a big future ahead of him.

He has been prolific this season, and it may be time to test that out away from the Hawthorns in senior football.

What level he would go to remains to be seen, but it could be that he heads out this season to gain valuable first team experience.