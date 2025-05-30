Former West Brom chief lands top European job and links up with Carlos Corberan again

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The former Chelsea and Reading chief was brought in at Albion by the previous ownership - during a turbulent time for the club.

He was the subject of chants and calls from the fans during protests over the club's ownership at the time - before surprisingly exiting the club in 2024.

He ended up moving to Saudi outfit Al-Ahli but he is now back in Europe and has landed himself a top job and a reunion with ex-Baggies boss Carlos Corberan.

Gourley has been unveiled as the new CEO of football at Valencia, linking up with Corberan once again.

The former Chelsea chief was the man who appointed Corberan, after his first appointment of Steve Bruce failed.

Corberan was complimentary of Gourlay's work at Albion during their time together at the club, and they are now reunited with Corberan turning around the Spanish club's fortunes since his arrival.

The ex-Albion man said: “It’s a privilege to join Valencia CF at such a pivotal time. This club have passion, heritage, and a global fanbase that deserves success. I’m thrilled to reunite with Carlos again.

"With Kiat’s leadership at the helm, we have a shared ambition to restore Valencia CF to where the club belong – competing for top honours, with a squad that reflects the club’s identity and future,."

President Kiat Lim added that Gourlay is a man who understands the complexities of modern football, and that is why he landed the job.

He added: "We are building Valencia CF for the future, with a foundation that is sustainable, ambitious, and worthy of our proud history. In Ron Gourlay, we have a senior and very experienced Sporting CEO who understands the complexities of modern football and the demands of a top-tier club to lead the project."

Gourlay came under criticism from many Albion fans during his difficult period at the club - however he can be credited with bringing Corberan to the club, a move that aided Albion's fortunes on the pitch.