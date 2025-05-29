West Brom made play to keep departing defender at the club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The central defender will exit The Hawthorns at the end of his contract next month - but it is understood Albion offered him a new deal to continue at the club.

They were reduced terms from Ajayi's existing deal, which expires on June 30, and the 31-year-old decided to embark on a new chapter in his career after six years with the Baggies. Ajayi inked a three-year deal in 2022.

Ajayi departs the club after six seasons and 177 appearances for the club, in which he helped win promotion in his debut campaign and featured in the Premier League.

The £1.5million 2019 signing from Rotherham was one of three senior players whose deal expired at the end of the season.