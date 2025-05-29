New Shrewsbury defender does not get the plaudits he should for specific skill

Salop announced their first signing of the summer almost two weeks ago with the big centre-back signing a two-year contract in Shropshire.

He was offered fresh terms at newly-promoted Doncaster Rovers, but he turned that down to join Michael Appleton’s Town side.

With Shrews conceding 79 goals in League One last year Anderson is just the kind of player Town need heading into their fourth-tier campaign.

Salop’s assistant head coach O’Donnell admits that Anderson is an ‘aggressive’ defender but says he does not get the credit he deserves for his ability in possession.