How much Premier League prize money did Wolves earn this season?

Wolves were looking relegation in the face earlier in the season - before Vitor Pereira arrived to drag them out of the mud.

He turned around their fortunes and at one point they were looking likely to continue climbing the table.

They saw their form drop off in the final games, before ending in 16th place in the table.

Now the Premier League season has concluded, clubs have discovered how much they will receive in prize money payouts.

Last season, the 20 clubs in the league were paid a share of £2.84b from the league and received a total of six payments that came from their central revenue system.

The higher clubs finish in the league the more money they get, with those at the top of the league banking in excess of £50m.

On top of these figures, club also received a slice of the Premier League's broadcasting deals with the likes of Sky Sports.

So how much did Wolves earn, and how much more could a higher finish have earned them.

Here is a full breakdown:

Liverpool – £56.4m

Arsenal – £53.5m

Man City – £50.7m

Chelsea – £47.9m

Newcastle – £45.1m

Aston Villa – £42.2m

Nottingham Forest – £39.4m

Brighton – £36.7m

Bournemouth – £33.8m

Brentford – £31m

Fulham – £28.2m

Crystal Palace – £25.4m

Everton – £22.5m

West Ham – £19.7m

Manchester United – £16.9m

Wolves – £14m

Leicester – £8.5m

Ipswich – £5.7m

Southampton – £2.8m