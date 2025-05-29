How does Matheus Cunha fee rank and eye-watering sum Wolves have made in transfers over five years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Cunha is set to make his move to Manchester United for £62.5m - after the Old Trafford club agreed a fee on the buyout clause earlier this week.

He becomes the latest player to depart Wolves in recent times - with the club having sold some of their best players over the past few seasons.

Last summer it was Pedro Neto who departed, with the likes of Matheus Nunes and Ruben Neves also leaving the club.

But how does Cunha rank? His sale will go through as Wolves' record departure by some distance, almost £10m more than the previous record.

And how much have Wolves raised in transfer fees in the last five years alone?

Since 2020, there have been nine Wolves players who have left for a hefty fee and in total, those transfers have raised the club £295.1m.

Here is a run down of all the transfers:

Pedro Neto to Chelsea - £54m

Matheus Nunes to Man City - £53m

Ruben Neves to Al-Hilal - £47m

Max Kilman to West Ham - £40m

Morgan Gibbs-White to Nottingham Forest - £35m

Nathan Collins to Brentford - £23m

Helder Costa to Leeds - £16m

Matt Doherty to Tottenham - £13.4m

Rafa Mir to Sevilla - £13.7m