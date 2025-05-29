A Ryan Mason move by West Brom is brave and refreshing - and follows modern football trend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Mason, who retired early due to a head injury before going in to coach at Spurs, working his way up to assistant manager is now the top candidate for the vacant Baggies role.

It would seem Albion have been waiting for him, with the Premier League season just concluding.

In recent days, he has emerged as the front runner, with reports this week claiming an official move for the former midfielder is now close.

The increased interest has caused debate among West Brom fans about whether it is the right move, to go with someone without managerial experience.