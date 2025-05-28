Wolves goalscorer reflects on 'special' strike and 'important' partnership

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The striker superbly flicked on an Emmanuel Agbadou long ball to set up Munetsi, who smashed the ball into the top corner and rescued Wolves a point against Brentford on the final day.

It was Munetsi's second goal since signing on deadline day of the winter transfer window and he was full of praise for Larsen after the pair have struck up a useful partnership.

"Larsen has been very important and I think when I play closer to him, it's much easier for me to get the second balls and to create chances from there," Munetsi said.

"As soon as it bounced, you have the feeling that you hit it very well. This is something that is special.