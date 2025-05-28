West Brom target Ryan Mason's managerial win percentage as Tottenham braced for official move

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Mason, who was number two as Spurs picked up the Europa League trophy last week, has been one of the names in the frame for the vacant Albion role over the past five weeks.

Interest is said to have ramped up with Albion now set for an official approach for their number one target.

Mason, who has not had a permanent managerial role before, has worked as a youth coach before working his way up into the first team set up under a number of Spurs managers.

However, he has been handed the reigns on two occasions, once after the sacking of Jose Mourinho and secondly when former boss Antonio Conte fell ill.

They are his only two stints as a number one, but how has he performed in those spells?

April to June 2021

After Mourinho's departure, Mason stepped up and took over the side until the end of the campaign, which came during the Covid-19 season.

He took charge of seven games, winning four and losing three, and ended with a win percentage of 57 per cent.

April 2023 to June 2023

Two years later he was back as the front man again, when Conte fell ill.

It wasn't as good as the first spell, as he took charge of six games. He won two, drew one and lost three, with a win ratio of 33 per cent.