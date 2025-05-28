TNS let four players go as they announce their released and retained list

Ash Baker, Blaine Hudson, Luke Johnston and Matthew Olosunde have all been let go by TNS, while central defender Josh Pask has declined a new contract.

As already announced goalkeeper Connor Roberts is retiring after seven years with TNS despite his call-up to the Wales national squad - boss Craig Bellamy described his call-up as 'well deserved'.

Eighteen players, including Supporters’ Player of the Season Dan Williams and captain Danny Redmond, have signed new contracts.

Adam Wilson was on loan last season, but he has now returned to newly promoted Bradford City, who take their place in the third-tier of English football for the forthcoming season.

The Cymru Premier champions return to training on Thursday as preparations for their UEFA Champions League campaign get under way.

The full list of 18 players who will be staying is as follows: Adrian Cieslewicz, Ben Clark, Ben Woollam, Dan Williams, Danny Davies, Danny Redmond, Gwion Dafydd, Jack Edwards, Jake Canavan, Jordan Marshall, Jordan Williams, Josh Lock, Nathan Doforo, Reece Thompson, Rory Holden, Ryan Astles, Ryan Brobbel and Tom Jones.

There are eight players who are already under contract for the new season.

A statement on the club’s website wished the departing players the best for the future.