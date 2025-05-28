Telford Tigers make it a Canadian hat-trick

The 25-year-old Canadian joins the club from the Wilfred Laurier University team who play in the Ontario University Athletics Conference, which is part of the USports league of University Sports in Canada.

Brown is a 6ft 2in centre with a right-handed shot and will be joining Telford in one of the four import slots available to the club in the forthcoming season - two of the others being filled by the returning Eric Henderson and David Thomson.

“I'm delighted to have signed for Telford Tigers," said Brown, who will wear the No.67 jersey. "This will be my first season playing in Europe and the chance to come to Telford has come at the perfect time for me.

"I am really looking forward to getting over to the UK and meeting my new team-mates ahead of the season.

"I am looking to bring a high energy game to the team and contribute offensively in every game.”

Tom Watkins, Tigers' head coach and general manager, added: “I’m delighted we have been able to secure Patrick for the upcoming season ahead of several clubs in the league.

"He is an exciting player with strong fundamental skills, who possesses pro skating ability and a pro shot.

"He sees the ice very well, can make plays at speed and in traffic, and will be an asset at both ends of the ice playing a solid 200 foot game.

"Patrick has good standards, he will raise expectations of our team within the locker room and will be key player for the Tigers.

"He is an excellent team-mate who brings strong leadership qualities both on and off the ice having been selected as captain for the Wilfred Laurier Golden Hawks during his college career at USports level.

"I want next season’s team to be bigger and faster than last year, Patrick certainly ticks both of those boxes nicely.”