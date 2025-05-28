Ryan Mason latest as West Brom await decision on new head coach

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It was revealed yesterday that Spurs assistant head coach Mason, 33, is Albion's number one target to take over as boss. Mason was previously targeted by the club in January.

The Baggies have been on the hunt for a new head coach since Tony Mowbray was dismissed on April 21.

Former midfielder Mason emerged ahead of another young coach, Minnesota United's Eric Ramsay, for the role, but Spurs’ rollercoaster 2024/25 campaign only ended on Sunday days after Europa League success in Bilbao.

Albion are set to formalise their approach to the north London club, but it is understood the role is Mason's if he opts to enter senior management at this stage, as is expected.

An approach is not likely to be a complex one given Mason is out of contract this summer, with his deal to expire on June 30. It has long been expected that the Spurs academy graduate would venture into a senior head coaching role at some stage.

Uncertainly remains over the future of Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou and yet a coaching restructure at the Premier League team could occur regardless of if the Australian is kept on by chairman Daniel Levy.

Highly-rated coach Mason held talks with Belgian club Anderlecht in October before he decided to remain at Spurs, which enabled the 33-year-old to play his part in the club’s first trophy in 17 years. He was also courted by Baggies owners Bilkul after Carlos Corberan's departure on Christmas Eve.

After two previous caretaker stints across a seven-year coaching spell at Tottenham, Mason has long been tipped for a future in management and could land his first role at The Hawthorns.

After London-born Mason, a boyhood Spurs fan, progressed through the club's academy, he played once for England during a decade-long playing career before he was forced to retire at the age of 26 in 2018, having sustained a fractured skull in a Premier League match for Hull away to Chelsea.