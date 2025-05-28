Richard O’Donnell outlines Shrewsbury's recruitment dynamic

Salop have already made one signing with Tom Anderson joining after turning down a contract at newly-promoted Doncaster Rovers - where he had played since 2018 - to sign a two-year deal in Shropshire.

Shrewsbury’s player trading is headed up by director of football Micky Moore and head of recruitment Tom Ware.

Michael Appleton, the club’s head coach, will also have a big say on the players that come through the door, with O’Donnell having an input too.

And O'Donnell says that there are a lot of things that are taken into consideration before Shrewsbury find their number one target.

“It is a multi-disciplinary approach,” he said. “We all speak. We all discuss, and we all have different phone calls from different agents. It is sometimes with players who we have previously worked with or contacts that we have throughout the game.

“We all speak and mention players, and we look at how that fits into the group and the style of what we want to do.

“We look at the profile, the character, the personality. So there are loads of different aspects that come together before we actually agree on who our first target is.

“There is lots of planning and lots of discussions from everybody, which is why it is so important to have that multi-disciplinary approach.”

It has all been quiet on the recruitment front since Anderson joined the club more than a week ago - that move is still subject to EFL approval.

Roland Idowu, who spent last season on loan at Scottish Premier League club St Mirren, has now joined them on a permanent basis - which has thrown further doubt about the future of Max Mata, who was also farmed out on loan last year.