Premier League assistant linked with West Brom in January heading to Dutch giants

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Back in January it was a similar story during the search for Carlos Corberan's replacement.

Then Albion were linked with a host of managers, including the current front runner Ryan Mason who is soon expected to make a decision over the role.

Another name who was reportedly in the frame back in January is now set to take over at Dutch giants Ajax.

Former Everton defender and Liverpool assistant manager, Johnny Heitinga became one of the bookies favourites during that recruitment process.

It is not known whether he was every formally interviewed, but he did fit the profile of what Albion were originally looking for, before moving for Tony Mowbray.

It seems that Heitinga is now set to go on to bigger things.

Reports on Merseyside have stated that the ex-Dutch defender has been given permission to talk to Ajax, ahead of a move to take over as their new boss.